WTO Nominee Sees Vaccine IP Waiver Talks As 'Sort Of Stuck'

By Alex Lawson (October 26, 2021, 2:48 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration's nominee to represent the U.S. at the World Trade Organization said Tuesday that negotiations for an intellectual property waiver covering COVID-19 vaccines is "sort of stuck," but she vowed to stick with those talks. Testifying before the Senate Finance Committee, USTR deputy general counsel María Pagán — tapped by the White House to be its envoy at the WTO — gave a frank assessment when pressed on the status of the waiver negotiations. "The conversations in Geneva are ongoing, and they're sort of stuck, so we're trying to be constructive over there," she told the committee's ranking member,...

