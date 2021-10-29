Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Fla. Bitcoin Trial May Mine Origins Of The Cryptocurrency

By Carolina Bolado (October 29, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A multibillion-dollar battle between the purported inventor of bitcoin and the estate of a deceased computer forensics expert kicks off Monday in Miami, where a federal jury will be asked to determine the nature of the two men's partnership in a trial that could shed some light on the murky origins of the cryptocurrency.

At issue are 1.1 million bitcoins and intellectual property related to bitcoin software that Ira Kleiman, the brother of deceased software developer Dave Kleiman, says self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright schemed to steal since Kleiman's death in 2013. The bitcoins were valued at more than $10 billion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!