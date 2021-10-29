Fla. Bitcoin Trial May Mine Origins Of The Cryptocurrency

By Carolina Bolado (October 29, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A multibillion-dollar battle between the purported inventor of bitcoin and the estate of a deceased computer forensics expert kicks off Monday in Miami, where a federal jury will be asked to determine the nature of the two men's partnership in a trial that could shed some light on the murky origins of the cryptocurrency. At issue are 1.1 million bitcoins and intellectual property related to bitcoin software that Ira Kleiman, the brother of deceased software developer Dave Kleiman, says self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright schemed to steal since Kleiman's death in 2013. The bitcoins were valued at more than $10 billion...

