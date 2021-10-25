Former LA Port Operator Pushes For Contamination Coverage

By Clark Mindock (October 25, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles company that formerly operated at a city-owned port says United National Insurance Co. has a duty to defend it against claims it must contribute to the cost of cleaning up toxic chemicals. L.A. Terminals Inc. said in a motion for partial summary judgment that under California law the insurers' duties to defend are very broad, and argued that United National's refusal to defend it against an environmental pollution lawsuit runs contrary to the nature of the policy it took out. Specifically, L.A. Terminals said that United National's argument that the suit stems from a qualified pollution exclusion falls...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS