Schulte Roth Adds Ex-Pillsbury Partner To M&A Practice

By Matt Perez (October 27, 2021, 7:02 AM EDT) -- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP beefed up its mergers and acquisitions and securities group on Wednesday with the hiring of a former Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP partner in its New York office. Michael R. Flynn joins Schulte Roth as a partner, expanding the firm's offerings within the private capital industry. "I am excited to join SRZ," Flynn said in a statement. "The firm's comprehensive, industry-leading platform is perfectly aligned with my practice. I share the firm's conviction that our clients' activities in the venture and growth equity sectors will continue into 2022 and beyond and I look forward to helping...

