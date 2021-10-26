House Panel Mulls More Scrutiny For US-Listed Chinese Cos.

By Tom Zanki (October 26, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A U.S. House of Representatives committee on Tuesday debated whether additional crackdowns are needed to combat alleged misbehavior by U.S.-listed Chinese companies on matters ranging from human rights abuses to non-compliance with U.S. audit rules. The House Financial Services Committee addressed several bills, some already introduced and others in draft form, seen as targeting Chinese companies — though they could apply more widely. One bill, the Uyghur Forced Labor Disclosure Act, would require U.S.-listed companies to disclose imports of manufactured goods and materials that are sourced from labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The bill, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Jennifer...

