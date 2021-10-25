DC Circ. Mulls Fight Over $115M Pension Withdrawal Penalty

By Khorri Atkinson (October 25, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit judge expressed skepticism Monday over a mining company's bid to undo a lower court order affirming a pension plan's $115 million withdrawal liability penalty against it, while also casting doubts on the pension plan's defense for using low withdrawal-liability discount rates. Energy West's attorney Yaakov M. Roth of Jones Day told a three-judge panel during oral arguments that U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols got it wrong when he granted summary judgment against the PacifiCorp subsidiary in May 2020 in favor of United Mine Workers of America 1974 Pension Plan and found that calculations the plan made to determine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS