Texas Judge Won't Block State's Delta-8 THC Ban, For Now

By Sarah Jarvis (October 25, 2021, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A Texas judge has rejected a CBD company's request for a temporary restraining order on the state's ban on delta-8 THC, leaving it in place as a lawsuit proceeds against the state's health department over how it purportedly rescheduled delta-8 onto the controlled substances list. Judge Gary D. Harger, sitting by assignment, found in a two-page order filed Monday that Sky Marketing Corp., which does business as the Austin-based CBD store Hometown Hero, didn't meet the requirements for a temporary restraining order. The order didn't elaborate on the judge's reasoning, but it scheduled a hearing for Hometown Hero's application for a...

