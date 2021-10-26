Crypto 'Thought Leader' Can't Duck CEO's Defamation Claims

By Elise Hansen (October 26, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The founder of blockchain platform Ava Labs can pursue defamation claims against a cryptocurrency marketer and "thought leader" over comments he made on social media, a Florida federal court has found. Emin Gün Sirer, a Cornell University professor and founder and CEO of Ava Labs, can go forward with his defamation claim and push for punitive damages, over the objections of social media influencer Emre Aksoy, U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom said Monday. Aksoy markets various digital assets on social media platforms such as Telegram and YouTube and dispenses cryptocurrency investing advice, according to Sirer's complaint. Sirer sued Aksoy in June,...

