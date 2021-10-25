St. Jude Medical Wins Atty Fees In Catheter Method IP Suit

By Adam Lidgett (October 25, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge said Monday that St. Jude Medical can recoup certain attorney fees and expenses it incurred defending claims that it induced customers to infringe Niazi Licensing Corp.'s patented method for using a heart catheter. U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright mostly granted St. Jude Medical S.C. Inc.'s motion for attorney fees and costs, which it asked for after winning summary judgment of noninfringment in March. The amount St. Jude asked for in fees and costs was not publicly available as of Monday afternoon. Judge Wright said that Niazi has been wrongly prolonging the litigation since the claim construction...

