FTC Formally Reinstitutes 'Prior Approval' In Merger Deals

By Bryan Koenig (October 25, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission took one of its most concrete steps yet under the Biden administration to tighten the reins on merger control Monday, formally reinstating the practice of imposing "prior approval" on transactions forced to cut clearance settlements with the agency. FTC merger enforcement orders will now require acquiring companies to get prior commission approval for any deal impacting "each relevant market for which a violation was alleged" for at least 10 years, the agency announced. At the same time, it imposed just such a requirement on DaVita Inc. under a deal permitting the company to buy the University of...

