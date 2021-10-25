Trendy Salad Chain Sweetgreen Files Plans To Go Public

By Tom Zanki (October 25, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Popular salad restaurateur Sweetgreen Inc. filed initial public offering plans Monday, steered by Cooley LLP and underwriters counsel Latham & Watkins LLP, joining a deep pipeline of IPO prospects that hope to go public before the end of 2021. Los Angeles-based Sweetgreen listed $100 million as a preliminary funding target in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, which is often a placeholder figure used to calculate fees. Fundraising estimates can be significantly raised as the IPO process moves forward and companies disclose how many shares they plan to sell and indicate a price range. Sweetgreen could go public within a...

