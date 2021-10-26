Prickett Jones Seeks To Steer Class In Unfair Stock Deal Suit

By Rose Krebs (October 26, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Prickett Jones & Elliott PA has asked the Delaware Chancery Court to appoint it as counsel for a proposed class of LRN Corporation investors that sued officers of the corporate ethics and compliance business, seeking damages over an allegedly unfair and coercive stock buyback. In a brief made public on Monday, investor plaintiffs Robert A. Davidow and Howard Marks told Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn that the court should issue an order certifying their suit as a class action on behalf of former LRN stockholders that tendered shares in the buyback. They also asked that the Delaware firm be appointed counsel...

