NJ University Wins Bid To Remand Virus Coverage Suit

By Shane Dilworth (October 26, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday sent Rowan University's COVID-19 coverage dispute with Factory Mutual back to state court, finding that the institution is an arm of the state and its location cannot be considered for jurisdictional purposes. Rowan University's lawsuit against its insurer will be decided in state, not federal court, a judge ruled, because the school is affiliated with the state of New Jersey. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler rejected Rhode Island-based Factory Mutual's argument that the case should remain in federal court because the insurer and Rowan are "completely diverse," or citizens of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS