Texas Voters OK Homestead Tax Limit For Surviving Spouses

By Asha Glover (November 3, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Texas voters approved a constitutional amendment to allow the Legislature to extend a homestead tax limit for surviving spouses of people with disabilities. Proposition 7 was approved 87% to 13% Tuesday, according to results published by the secretary of state's office. The constitutional amendment will allow the surviving spouse of a person who was disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 or older at the time of the person's death. --Editing by Vincent Sherry....

