Senate Confirms OSHA Chief On Eve Of Emergency Vax Rule

By Dave Simpson (October 25, 2021, 11:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed President Joe Biden's pick to run the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, an arm of the U.S. Department of Labor, as OSHA prepares to publish an emergency temporary standard mandating that large businesses require vaccinations or weekly testing. Doug Parker, who has worked atop California's worker safety watchdog, was confirmed to the position of assistant secretary of labor for occupational safety and health by a vote of 50-41. Parker — who served as chief of California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, after California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed him in 2019 — will...

