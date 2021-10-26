HMRC Urges UK Top Court To Ax Overseas Dividend Ruling

By Christopher Crosby (October 26, 2021, 2:24 PM BST) -- Tax on overseas dividends does not violate European Union law by discouraging investors in Britain from making foreign transactions, HMRC told the U.K.'s top court on Tuesday in a case that could affect £905 million ($1.25 billion) in taxes. A lawyer for HMRC has told the Supreme Court that tax claimed on overseas dividend payments received by British companies is lawful under EU rules. (iStock) Tax claimed on overseas dividend payments received by British companies is lawful under EU rules governing the free movement of capital, Rupert Baldry QC, counsel for HM Revenue and Customs, told the Supreme Court. HMRC is...

