RT Loses Fight Over Fine For Skripal, Syria Coverage

By Christopher Crosby (October 26, 2021, 4:26 PM BST) -- Ofcom was defending the interests of the British public and viewers of RT when it fined the Russian state-backed broadcaster £200,000 ($276,000) for its controversial coverage of the Salisbury poisoning and other events, the Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday. The Court of Appeal has ruled that Ofcom was right to sanction RT for breaching rules that require impartiality when presenting highly charged political events, such as the conflict in Ukraine and the poisoning of Sergei Skripal. (iStock) The communications regulator was right to sanction RT for breaching rules that require impartiality when presenting highly charged political events because the broadcaster's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS