3 Firms Rep Crestwood's $1.8B Midstream Energy Biz Buy

By McCord Pagan (October 26, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Crestwood Equity Partners LP said Tuesday it's buying Oasis Petroleum Inc.'s publicly traded unit Oasis Midstream Partners in a $1.8 billion cash-and-stock deal guided by three law firms. Under the terms of the deal, natural gas and crude oil-focused Crestwood, guided by Baker Botts LLP, will pay OMP investors a total of $160 million in cash and issue about 33.8 million new shares with the combined entity having an enterprise value of about $6.9 billion, according to separate statements on the deal. Oasis is represented by Vinson & Elkins LLP and OMP's conflicts committee is advised by Richards Layton & Finger...

