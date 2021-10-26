Clinical Research Biz Medable Lands $2B Valuation In Series D

By McCord Pagan (October 26, 2021, 12:50 PM EDT) -- Clinical research platform Medable said Tuesday it's now valued at $2.1 billion following its Series D funding round that included Blackstone Growth, Tiger Global and GSR Ventures. With the $304 million financing, Palo Alto, California-based Medable Inc. has now raised $521 million in total funding, according to a statement. The business will use the latest proceeds to continue its work helping develop digital and decentralized clinical trials, which it said leads to therapies reaching patients more quickly. "Decentralized trial technologies have been critical to drug development during the pandemic, providing global remote access and supporting COVID vaccine and therapeutic research at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS