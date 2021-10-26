TransUnion Inks 2 Deals Worth $2.4B Combined

By Charlie Innis (October 26, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- TransUnion unveiled a pair of deals Tuesday worth a combined $2.4 billion, including the sale of its health care data and analytics business and the acquisition of a cyber-protection provider. The divestiture will see consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion sell TransUnion Healthcare to nThrive, a software platform backed by Clearlake Capital, for $1.735 billion. The acquisition calls for TransUnion to shell out $638 million to buy Sontiq, a cybersecurity company. TransUnion said the $1.4 billion in net proceeds it expects from the sale of its health care data unit will allow it to prepay debt and finance M&A deals, such as...

