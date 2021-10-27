Thai Pipe Co. Says Feds 'Rewriting' Facts To Keep Steep Fees

By Alyssa Aquino (October 27, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A Thai pipe producer bashed the U.S. Department of Commerce for "rewriting" key facts of an antidumping dispute, telling the U.S. Court of International Trade that the department was presenting "misleading" information to support allegedly unlawful, steep duties. Commerce had deemed Saha Thai Steel Pipe Public Co. Ltd. noncompliant with an antidumping duty review after it failed to hand over sales data on its dual-stenciled pipes, issuing a 37.55% tariff on Saha Thai's products. But Saha Thai slammed the final results as an unexpected reverse-course and, in a reply brief seeking judgment on the record, bashed Commerce for claiming otherwise. Saha...

