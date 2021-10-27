Lawyers Can And Should Commit To Climate Action

By Alisa White, Camila Bustos and Catherine Rocchi (October 27, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- As we write this article, our phones buzz with a new notification: "UN warns of 'catastrophic' climate change failure without more emissions cuts." This headline is a painful reminder of the state of the world: unabated emissions, mediocre climate pledges and a collective generational anxiety that grows stronger with each catastrophe. While BigLaw firms recruit on our campuses, the world is literally on fire. This summer's wildfires and smoke displaced and injured thousands of people in California. Meanwhile, Hurricane Ida brought record-breaking flooding to the East Coast, with over 8 inches of rain on the 10-year anniversary of Tropical Storm Irene....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS