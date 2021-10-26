Italian Financier Says Vatican Spread Negative Media Stories

By Joanne Faulkner (October 26, 2021, 5:58 PM BST) -- An Italian financier accused the Vatican on Tuesday of being the source of negative press articles about a London property investment, insisting to a London court that there are serious issues to be tried in the English lawsuit. Raffaele Mincione and three connected companies told the High Court judge hearing the Vatican's Secretariat of State of the Holy See's challenge to English jurisdiction over the case that there was a real dispute over the validity of a multimillion-pound Vatican investment in a luxury London property development. Mincione argues that the wording of transaction documents must be determined by a judge....

