Ga. To Pay $870K To Insurance Staffers Fired Over Leak

By Brett Barrouquere (October 26, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The state of Georgia will pay $870,000 to three former state insurance agency staffers who said they were fired by ex-Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck because he accused them of leaking information to a television reporter. The deal ends a suit brought in Fulton County Superior Court by Loranda Allen, Candice Sprague and Sherry Mowell, who said Beck — convicted this summer of embezzling millions from his former employer — dismissed them after television station WAGA-TV in Atlanta reported on a 2017 arson that burned down a rental property that Beck owned. The lawsuit, filed in November 2019, claimed Beck dismissed the...

