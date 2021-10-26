Michael Best Taps 3 Attorneys For Chicago, Denver Offices

By Emma Cueto (October 26, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Michael Best & Friedrich LLP has added three corporate attorneys focused on startups and venture capital from McDonald Hopkins LLC, including a partner in Chicago, the firm said in a Tuesday announcement. Partner Jordan Koss, who was formerly the head of McDonald Hopkins' tech startup and venture capital group, and associate Ashley Cross join the firm in the Windy City, while senior associate Kenneth Rosenzweig joins Michael Best in Denver. The firm touted the trio as adding to its corporate practice and Venture Best team, which specializes in advising startups and venture capital investors. "Jordan, Kenny and Ashley all have strong...

