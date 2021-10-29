Lewis Rice Adds Corporate Partner In St. Louis

By Emma Cueto (October 29, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Missouri firm Lewis Rice LLC has added the former co-chair of Spencer Fane LLP's corporate practice as a partner in St. Louis. Aaron Pawlitz, who started his legal career at Lewis Rice before leaving for Spencer Fane in 2016, according to his online resume, is a transactional attorney who works with both publicly traded and closely held companies. He has experience with mergers and acquisitions, securities, real estate and other corporate work, the firm said in an announcement on Oct. 25. "Aaron is an excellent attorney serving executives and investors with business savvy and pragmatism," said Richard B. Walsh Jr., the...

