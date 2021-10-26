Pot Edible Snack Lookalikes Put Kids At Risk, AGs Warn

By Sarah Jarvis (October 26, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The attorneys general of New York and Connecticut on Tuesday issued warnings about illegal cannabis edibles in packaging designed to look like well-known snacks and candy, with both citing a nationwide rise in accidental overdoses among children. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong both noted that while their respective states have recently legalized adult-use cannabis, such products aren't yet legally available for sale in either state. In her press release, James said everyone should "remain vigilant" about the products and report them to her office immediately. The New York Attorney General is warning consumers about...

