Fla. Restaurant To Pay $690K To Settle EEOC Sex Bias Suit

By Joyce Hanson (October 26, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A Florida restaurant has agreed to pay $690,000 to settle U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims in federal court that a supervisor subjected female employees to unwelcome conduct and sexual comments, also consenting to the implementation of tougher anti-sexual harassment policies. Carrabba's Italian Grill LLC and affiliated firm OS Restaurant Services LLC signed off Monday on an EEOC consent decree that resolves the case alleging that Sean Bommarito, a former managing partner at the Carrabba's eatery in Brandon, Florida, subjected female employees to sexual harassment in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Bommarito had ultimate supervisory...

