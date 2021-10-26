Trucking Co. Rips ADA Suit, Saying Safety Isn't Discrimination

By Ryan Harroff (October 26, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission would have a Denver-based trucking company endanger the public in the name of disability accommodation, according to an early win bid the company filed in Colorado federal court Monday. In a memorandum supporting its motion for summary judgment, Western Distributing Co. said its medical leave standards are designed to avoid putting unfit drivers on the road, not to discriminate against the disabled as the EEOC's bias suit alleges. According to Western, the changes the EEOC asks for would violate federal motor carrier safety rules. "Acquiescing to EEOC's unreasonable demands of putting unqualified drivers behind the...

