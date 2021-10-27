Amazon Settles Employee Pot Testing Case In Iowa

By Katryna Perera (October 27, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Amazon has apparently settled a suit over its marijuana testing practices filed by an Iowa man who said his February job offer for a warehouse position was rescinded after a positive drug test. A stipulation of dismissal was filed in Iowa federal court Tuesday by plaintiff Jacob Schultz. The filing states that the lawsuit may be dismissed with prejudice and that each party will bear the responsibility for its own costs. No other details were given. Schultz first filed his complaint in Iowa state court in July, and Amazon removed it to federal court in August. Schultz alleged that he used prescribed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS