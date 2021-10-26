Singapore Law Applies In Indian Tech Co. Fight, Judge Says

By Caroline Simson (October 26, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A Singapore judge has rejected claims that a shareholder dispute over control of an Indian consumer internet company must be litigated despite an underlying arbitration clause, providing guidance on a knotty choice-of-law question that had been unanswered in the city-state until now. Judicial Commissioner S. Mohan of the High Court of Singapore halted litigation initiated by the former managing director of People Interactive, Anupam Mittal, before India's National Company Law Tribunal, saying in a Tuesday decision that he was unconvinced by Mittal's argument that the dispute could not be arbitrated under Indian law since it included claims that the company had...

