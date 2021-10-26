1st Circ. Says Appeal Of $3M Tax Fine Faces Obstacles

By Brian Dowling (October 26, 2021, 1:47 PM EDT) -- A First Circuit panel suggested Tuesday that it may not be able to overturn a $3.2 million judgment against a Massachusetts woman for failing to report a Swiss bank account given the appeals court's past decision upholding a similarly steep financial penalty. Counsel for Weston, Massachusetts, resident Monica Toth told the three-judge panel during oral arguments that the $3.2 million in costs and fees awarded to the government for her failure to file a foreign bank account report was unconstitutionally punitive under the Eighth Amendment because it amounted to more than half of the value of the Swiss account. But U.S....

