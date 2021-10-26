Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

1st Circ. Says Appeal Of $3M Tax Fine Faces Obstacles

By Brian Dowling (October 26, 2021, 1:47 PM EDT) -- A First Circuit panel suggested Tuesday that it may not be able to overturn a $3.2 million judgment against a Massachusetts woman for failing to report a Swiss bank account given the appeals court's past decision upholding a similarly steep financial penalty.

Counsel for Weston, Massachusetts, resident Monica Toth told the three-judge panel during oral arguments that the $3.2 million in costs and fees awarded to the government for her failure to file a foreign bank account report was unconstitutionally punitive under the Eighth Amendment because it amounted to more than half of the value of the Swiss account.

But U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!