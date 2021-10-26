Pharma Co. Beats NJ Whistleblower Suit Over Contract Claim

By Bill Wichert (October 26, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday tossed a lawsuit against pharmaceutical research firm Smithers PDS LLC from an ex-operations director alleging he was fired for objecting that it did not live up to its contract with a client, saying the state's whistleblower law did not encompass such a claim. U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson granted summary judgment to Smithers in nixing Frank Rotella's New Jersey Conscientious Employee Protection Act complaint. The judge's opinion identified the client as "Client XYZ," but a previous version of the suit said the client was Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. The judge said "complaints...

