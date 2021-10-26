USPTO Pick Touted By Attys, But May Face Senate Fight

By Ryan Davis (October 26, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The nomination of Winston & Strawn LLP partner Kathi Vidal to lead the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office was welcomed by observers who said her patent experience should give her insight into how to improve the office, though two key senators appear divided on the pick. In President Joe Biden's announcement of Vidal's nomination on Tuesday, he pointed to her two decades as a patent litigator, background as an engineer at Lockheed Martin and General Electric, and her work with organizations aimed at advancing women in IP and providing opportunities for junior attorneys. Sarah Guske of Baker Botts LLP, who briefly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS