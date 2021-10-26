Texas Panel Ends Ex-UT Doctor's Age Discrimination Suit

By Clark Mindock (October 26, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Tuesday said a hospital affiliated with the University of Texas has sovereign immunity against age discrimination claims brought by a former physician, overturning a lower court. The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston adequately argued that its termination of physician John McNeely was a budgetary choice, a Texas appeals court said. (iStock.com/daizuoxin) A three-judge panel said that while state law does allow for suits to be filed against government entities, including the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, if age discrimination termination claims are clearly pled, sovereign immunity still covers those entities...

