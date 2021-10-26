Chicago Workers Ask Ill. Judge To Block COVID Vax Mandates

By Celeste Bott (October 26, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Chicago city workers suing the governor and the city over a mandate to get the COVID-19 vaccine were asked by an Illinois federal judge on Tuesday why reporting their inoculation status for this vaccine is different from other medical information workers are often required to disclose. More than 100 city workers requested the judge block an order requiring all city workers to report their vaccination status, be tested twice weekly until they're vaccinated and be fully vaccinated by the end of the year. In a hearing on whether to grant that bid, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee said he was...

