Geico Gets Majority Of Auto Crash Coverage Suit Tossed

By Shawn Rice (October 26, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge threw out the majority of a suit against Geico, including a bad faith claim over $100,000 in uninsured motorist benefits for a driver's injuries caused by a car collision. Igor Sahinov's breach of contract claim solely remains against the auto insurer as U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan tossed extra-contractual allegations from the suit Monday. Sahinov is alleging back injuries caused by the car crash that cost more than $200,000 in required surgery, according to court records. Sahinov accuses Geico of not properly evaluating his claim following the March 2019 collision, according to the suit. Sahinov settled...

