Hub Hires: Troutman, Cooley, Burns & Levinson

By Chris Villani (October 29, 2021, 11:13 AM EDT) -- October saw the end of the Red Sox season but the start of new career opportunities for many Boston lawyers, including a pair of high-profile federal prosecutors who are traveling the well-worn track from the public sector to private practice. Here's a rundown of the notable moves in the Massachusetts legal industry. Troutman Pepper LLP Jordi de Llano Former federal prosecutor Jordi de Llano, who recently worked on a number of high-profile matters including the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case, has joined Troutman Pepper as part of the firm's national white collar and government investigations practice. "I always envisioned myself going...

