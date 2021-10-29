Drug Developer Sues UK Currency Exchange For $1.3M

By Silvia Martelli (October 29, 2021, 6:18 PM BST) -- A Swiss drug developer has sued a U.K. financial services company for $1.3 million, seeking profits the pharmaceutical company made under a currency exchange trade that allegedly was unfairly ended. Carbogen Amcis AG said in its High Court claim on Oct. 4, which has now been made public, that Ebury Partners UK Ltd. unfairly terminated some currency exchange contracts it agreed with the drug manufacturer in 2020. Ebury, which provides financial services, ended the trades with Carbogen later that year, alleging that the drug developer had entered them for speculative purposes, the claim says. Ebury said this violated its terms, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS