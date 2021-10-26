Ex-DOJ Atty, Faegre Drinker Partner Joins Miller & Chevalier

By Khorri Atkinson (October 26, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Miller & Chevalier Chartered's litigation practice has hired a Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP partner who formerly worked as a trial attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice's Tax Division, where he prosecuted tax and financial crimes in federal and state courts across the country. In a statement Tuesday announcing his hiring, the firm lauded Joseph Rillotta's extensive experience and federal service at the DOJ and the Internal Revenue Service — where he handled cases involving the IRS and state revenue authorities — as well as his stints in private practice defending clients confronted with public corruption and procurement fraud allegations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS