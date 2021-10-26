CBD Retailer Says PayPal Wrongfully Locked Its Accounts

By Sam Reisman (October 26, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- PayPal unlawfully shut off a Brooklyn retailer's accounts because its new line of CBD oil products violated the digital payment company's policy against the sale of drugs and other consumer risks, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in New York federal court. According to the complaint, Friends NYC's eight-year relationship with PayPal Holdings Inc. came to an end last December when the payment company locked the retailer's accounts and put a hold on $9,000 in funds while it investigated a potential breach of its user agreement. Attorneys for Friends NYC told Law360 that the retailer had attempted to resolve the matter...

