White Ex City-Planners Say Bias Suit Shouldn't Be Tossed

By Humberto J. Rocha (October 27, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Two white former city planners who claim they were fired by Atlanta's zoning and development Black female director because of their race, sexuality and religion are arguing a magistrate judge erred in her recommendation that a court should toss their claims. Plaintiffs Julie Paquin and Scott Haeberlin filed an objection in Georgia federal court on Tuesday arguing the magistrate judge made an erroneous finding on the allegations that would prevent them from pleading their case. "Is it not at least possible that supervisors who make comments like 'Black women in power,' 'Black girl power,' and 'little white girl' might amount to...

