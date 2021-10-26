6th Circ. Frees Time Warner From Smoke Alarm Death Suit

By Mike Curley (October 26, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday threw out claims that Spectrum Security LLC and the security arm of Time Warner Cable's failure to maintain a smoke alarm led to a woman's death in an Ohio house fire, saying the woman was responsible for the alarm after ignoring months of low-battery alerts. The three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment in favor of Spectrum and TWC Security LLC in the suit filed by Jeffrey Kahl on behalf of his late wife, Heather, saying that Kahl failed to establish that the companies had any duty toward him and his wife that was breached. According to...

