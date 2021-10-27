Connecticut Employment Atty Exits Littler For FordHarrison

By Sameer Rao (October 27, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Connecticut-based employment attorney Craig T. Dickinson, a longtime litigator who has represented numerous major companies facing discrimination complaints for more than a decade at Littler Mendelson PC, recently joined FordHarrison LLP's Hartford office as a partner. An Oct. 19 announcement noted that Dickinson came to FordHarrison, whose attorneys largely specialize in employment and labor law, from Littler's New Haven office. He joined Littler in May 2011, became a shareholder in 2019 and left this October before starting at FordHarrison the same month, according to his LinkedIn. Dickinson confirmed to Law360 that he officially started working at FordHarrison on Oct. 11....

