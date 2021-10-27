UT Law Prof. Fights To Continue $237K Pay Gap Suit

By Jessica Corso (October 27, 2021, 1:43 PM EDT) -- University of Texas Law Professor Linda Mullenix is pressing a Texas federal court to move her equal pay suit against the university forward, arguing in a filing Tuesday that a discriminatory peer review system caused her to be paid $237,000 less than a similarly positioned male colleague. In response to UT's motion seeking summary judgment on her claims of pay discrimination, Mullenix told a judge in the Western District of Texas that the system used by the university to evaluate law professors' pay is not actually merit-based, as the university claims. While the university says that a budget committee consisting of...

