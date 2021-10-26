Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

McDonald's, Franchise Worker In St. Louis End Sex Bias Suit

By Melissa Angell (October 26, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- McDonald's and a worker who said she was assaulted and sexually harassed while on the job at a franchisee signaled to a Missouri federal judge on Tuesday that the parties have resolved the dispute.

Plaintiff Barbara Johnson joined McDonald's Corp., McDonald's USA LLC and franchisee Tenaj LLC to voluntarily dismiss the sex bias lawsuit with prejudice. Further details of the resolution were not immediately available Tuesday.

Johnson sued McDonald's and Tenaj in December, alleging sex discrimination and hostile work environment under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

She claimed that she was forced to quit her job at a St....

