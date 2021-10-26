McDonald's, Franchise Worker In St. Louis End Sex Bias Suit

By Melissa Angell (October 26, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- McDonald's and a worker who said she was assaulted and sexually harassed while on the job at a franchisee signaled to a Missouri federal judge on Tuesday that the parties have resolved the dispute. Plaintiff Barbara Johnson joined McDonald's Corp., McDonald's USA LLC and franchisee Tenaj LLC to voluntarily dismiss the sex bias lawsuit with prejudice. Further details of the resolution were not immediately available Tuesday. Johnson sued McDonald's and Tenaj in December, alleging sex discrimination and hostile work environment under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. She claimed that she was forced to quit her job at a St....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS