Senate Confirms Trial Court Picks For DC, NJ And Va.

By James Arkin (October 26, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Senate confirmed three district court nominees Tuesday, backing judges for seats in the District of Columbia, New Jersey and Virginia. The Senate has now confirmed 16 district court judges this year, along with seven judges who have been confirmed to appellate courts. That number is likely to grow quickly, as two other district court nominees cleared procedural votes Tuesday and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., teed up action on the Senate floor for an additional district nominee and two appellate court nominees. The three nominees confirmed Tuesday — Jia M. Cobb of Relman Colfax PLLC for the District of Columbia,...

