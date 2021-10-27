NY Lawmakers Weigh Bitcoin Mining's Environmental Impact

By Elise Hansen (October 27, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- New York state lawmakers on Wednesday heard testimony decrying bitcoin mining's environmental costs as well as arguments that mining operations could bring more jobs to the region, as they weighed whether the state should take legislative or regulatory action on the growing industry. The Assembly's committees on environmental conservation, energy, science and technology as well as a climate change work group heard about the impacts of cryptocurrency mining and whether the industry's presence in New York could hamper sustainability goals. New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act calls for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The hearing's witnesses included academics, environmental...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS