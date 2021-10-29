Lessons From Afghanistan Mining On Conflict Area Ventures

By Ian Coles (October 29, 2021, 12:26 PM EDT) -- The recent departure of NATO forces from Afghanistan came 20 years after those forces first placed boots on the ground in an effort to oust the then-incumbent Taliban regime. It was shortly after those first boots were planted that attention turned to the potential for mining activity. A now almost infamous article in The New York Times in 2010 speculated that the value of minerals in the ground in Afghanistan might be almost $1 trillion. A geologist might comment that minerals in the ground are worthless. In 2004 the first geologist from the U.S. Geological Survey visited Kabul to start the process...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS