IATSE, Producers Ink Tentative Deal For 20K More Workers

By Lauren Berg (October 26, 2021, 10:24 PM EDT) -- IATSE announced Tuesday that has it reached a tentative deal on its so-called Area Standards Agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for about 20,000 workers, following another deal earlier this month that averted a major strike by 60,000 television and movie production workers. The proposed contract, which still must be approved by International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees members before going into effect, addresses wage increases, rest periods and increases in compensation to be paid by streaming services, among other things, according to the union. The tentative agreement comes about 10 days after the union reached another...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS